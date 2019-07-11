The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 1997 musical drama "Selena," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Grogan Park, 1155 Rancho Verde Rd.
Selena is a music drama based on the true story of a small-town Texas teen, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez).
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has scheduled a variety of free activities throughout July to celebrate Parks Make Life Better Month.
Known as the "Queen of Tejano Music," Selena Quintanilla was a beloved Latin recording artist who was killed by the president of her fan club. The movie depicts the story of her short-lived rise to stardom.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends, bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.