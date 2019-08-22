The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2019 remake of a classic Walt Disney animation "Dumbo," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Pioneer Park, 1150 Foster Road.
In the film, a struggling circus owner discovers an elephant, Dumbo, has the ability to fly. Dumbo soon becomes the main attraction, bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends, bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.