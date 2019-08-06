The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2019 superhero film "Captain Marvel," rated PG-13, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.
"Captain Marvel" is based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes Captain Marvel after Earth is caught in the center of a galactic conflict between two alien civilizations.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends and bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line-up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.