Santa Maria Natural History Museum will celebrate Earth Day by handing out free native milkweed planting kits to area residents in an effort to save the declining monarch butterfly population, a museum spokeswoman said.
Every fall, monarch butterflies migrate down from the north to spend the winter in warmer areas like the Central Coast before heading north again in the spring, but in recent years their numbers have plunged tremendously.
The butterflies need milkweed to survive, so the Natural History Museum is giving residents the opportunity to plant it in their backyards and help keep the monarchs from becoming extinct.
Kits can be picked up between noon and 4 p.m. in the Native Garden at the Natural History Museum, 412 S. McClelland St.
The museum also has set up a display on monarch butterflies in the Santa Maria Public Library across the street, where it can be viewed through April, the spokeswoman said.
She added the museum plans to reopen its indoor exhibits as soon as possible.
Teachers and their students who have visited the museum recently are also receiving thank-you gifts this month.
Gifts consist of a coffee gift card, a native milkweed planting kit, Earth Day Nature Journals in English and Spanish for students and other small items as well as a thank-you poem for teachers.
The community-sourced poem “This is Our Dream” by Kwame Alexander has a special line thanking teachers. It can be read and heard, along with a 7-minute interview, by searching online for “Kwame Alexander Crowd Sourced poem,” the spokeswoman said.
For more information about the museum, visit www.smnaturalhistory.org, call 805-614-0806 or email Naturalhistory412.santamaria@gmail.com