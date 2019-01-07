An expert on joint pain who is affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics will discuss treatment options at a free seminar set for Tuesday at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.
Dr. Christopher Birch will discuss options for both hip and knee pain and will answer questions from the audience following the presentation, said a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The seminar will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Marriott hotel, 555 McMurray Road. Refreshments will be served.
Although the event is free, advance registration is required.
To sign up, call 855-366-7246 or go to www.cottagehealth.org/orthomtd.