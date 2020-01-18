Free income tax preparation offered for incomes of $56K or less in Santa Maria

Taxpayers can take advantage of free income tax preparation services during the 2019 filing season through the IRS’ United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

IRS-certified volunteers in the VITA program will prepare federal and state tax returns for individuals and families with annual incomes of $56,000 or less.

Assistance is available in Santa Maria by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 8, and continuing through April 4.

Individuals can call 805-922-0329, ext. 103, or make an appointment online at www.MyFreeTaxes.org, where United Way and the IRS also offer a free online income tax preparation service.

Using the website, individuals can prepare their own taxes 24/7 securely from any computer or device with internet access.

VITA is sponsored by the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County in collaboration with Hancock College, Cal Poly Orfelea College of Business, Oceano Lucia Mar Adult Education, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, KSBY6, Telemundo KTAS33 and United Way of San Luis Obispo.

