Santa Ynez Valley residents who have trouble getting their household hazardous waste and electronics trash to the recycling center during the week can get rid of it free at a recycling event Sunday.
The Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos will open to accept household hazardous waste and electronic waste from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free collection day is open to residents of Solvang and the unincorporated areas of the Valley. Buellton residents will have to wait for the next free collection in their city, an event spokesman said.
Residents are limited to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip.
Businesses must call ahead to schedule an appointment and pay disposal fees.
Examples of household hazardous waste that will be accepted include antifreeze, motor oil, oil filters, batteries, cleaning fluids, gardening supplies, fluorescent light bulbs, medications, hypodermic needles, paint, pool chemicals, solvents and ionization smoke detectors, the spokesman said.
Hypodermic needles must be delivered in puncture-proof containers.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, controlled substances and explosive, biological and radioactive waste.
Electronics that will be accepted include computers, printers, fax machines, TVs, VCRs, DVD and CD players, radios, cell phones and microwave ovens, the spokesman said.
However, satellite dishes and large appliances like refrigerators and stoves will not be accepted.
Trash and greenwaste also will not be accepted at the event.
For more information, call 805-882-3615 or visit www.lessismore.org.