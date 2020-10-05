Free flu vaccines available throughout Santa Barbara County beginning Tuesday

Free flu vaccinations provided by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Dignity Health Central Coast will be available to Santa Barbara County residents at various locations over the next week.

With flu season approaching, public health officials are urging residents to get their flu vaccines as early as possible in order to prevent a "twin pandemic," where cases of both the flu and COVID-19 become widespread in the county.

Dignity Health Urgent Care in Solvang will offer free walk-in flu vaccinations on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no appointment required, according to Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

The vaccinations are available to community members ages 18 to 64, San Juan said. The urgent care is located at 1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, in Solvang.

In addition, the county Public Health Department will be offering drive-through clinics at locations in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara to community members 2 years of age and older, with no appointments, insurance or identification required.

Community members will be required to wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles, where they will fill out a brief form and then receive their vaccine.

Clinic locations and times are as follows:

City of Lompoc