Free flu shots available to Guadalupe residents on Nov. 12

Free flu vaccinations will be available to the Guadalupe community Nov. 12 during a flu shot event at Curation Foods from 2 to 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Shots will be available to residents 3 years of age and older, with no insurance, identification or appointments needed. Face coverings will be required.

With the county now in the midst of flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are urging residents to get their flu shots in order to prevent a "twin pandemic," which could overwhelm local hospitals.

Health experts recommend flu shots for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women.

Santa Barbara County already has seen 3,700 residents receive flu shots this fall through similar vaccination events across the county, according to County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

The event is organized by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, in partnership with Peoples' Self-Help Housing, Little House by the Park, the city of Guadalupe and Curation Foods, Ruiz said.

Curation foods is located at 4575 W. Main St. in Guadalupe.

Residents seeking other flu vaccination locations near them can visit vaccinefinder.org.

