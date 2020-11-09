Free flu shots available at Dignity Health Urgent Care locations through Saturday

Free flu shots are available to community members beginning Monday at Dignity Health Urgent Care centers in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Solvang, Atascadero and Pismo Beach.

Vaccines are available for adults ages 18 to 64 for the next two to three weeks, until supplies run out, with no appointments needed, according to Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

With the country now in the midst of flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are urging residents to get their flu shots in order to prevent a "twin pandemic," which could overwhelm local hospitals.

All six Dignity Health locations offering shots are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Locations include:

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Atascadero

5920 West Mall, Atascadero

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Pismo Beach

877 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Santa Maria

2271 S. Depot St., Santa Maria

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Orcutt

1102 E. Clark Ave., Suite 120A, Orcutt

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Lompoc

217 W. Central Ave., Lompoc

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Solvang

1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, Solvang

The Centers for Disease Control recommends receiving a flu vaccine yearly to protect against the flu.

For more information about Dignity Health's Urgent Care clinics, visit dignityhealth.org/central-coast.

