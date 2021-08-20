The public is invited to take advantage of free COVID-19 vaccination events during Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays and the Aug. 29 Concerts in the Park.
The city of Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department have partnered to offer the events. A list of Santa Maria vaccination sites can be found at publichealthsbc.org. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
Santa Maria Area Transit is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments for eligible ADA paratransit riders. Riders can schedule next-day service or up to 14 days in advance by calling 805-928-5624 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.