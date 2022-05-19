Folks who have old coins lying around can get an idea of what they’re worth, see some shining examples of valuable coins and add to their collections at the Santa Maria Coin & Collectible Show this Saturday.
Admission is free to the show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Elwin Mussell Senior Center at 510 E. Park Ave. in Santa Maria, where local numismatists will be on hand to offer free appraisals.
But coins aren’t the only attraction at the Santa Maria Coin Club show, which will have 24 tables that also include currency, casino chips, sports cards, Beanie Babies and similar collectibles.
Raffles will take place throughout the day, and a drawing at 4 p.m. will have a gold grand prize and eight additional prizes, a club spokesman said. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six, and the winner need not be present.
For more information, contact Ed Cohen at 805-937-1250.