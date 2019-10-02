Over the last moth, Santa Maria High School student Gerardo Florentino has learned to play the piano through free, afternoon music classes offered at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
While the 16-year-old also has learned the basics of the guitar, Florentino prefers the piano.
“The piano sounds pretty good; it's classical," he said. "Also, when I was younger, I used to hear my friend’s sister play the piano. And I always wanted to learn how to play the piano.”
Florentino is a participant in the Santa Maria Recreation and Park's after-school drop-in lessons for junior high and high school students at the youth center, located at 600 S. McClelland St. The program kicked off in August and continues to run from 3 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Joe Payne, 30, who received his associate of arts degree from Hancock College's music department, leads the program, offering group lessons in guitar, ukulele, keyboard and hand drums.
“It’s walk-in lessons. Kids can walk right in and learn,” said Payne, while playing the guitar Tuesday. “It’s nice to see that the city is investing in this. They think music is important for local kids. I think it is.”
Inside the media room, which is often used for video games and movie watching, there are musical instruments available for center members to use -- from the ukulele to guitars to three pianos that sit on the left side of the room. Students also can bring their own instruments from home.
Payne often plays a tune on the guitar or piano to alert the kids inside the center that they can learn an instrument free of charge. Payne knows how to get creative, often playing classical tunes by Beethoven on the guitar, a classical musical score on the piano or, to appeal to the younger kids, songs by hip-hop artists Drake and Cardi B, incorporating his version of their hits into his guitar.
“Sometimes, I play something to coax them in here,” Payne said.
The program begins with teaching about the basics, like chords and scales, and evolves into opportunities for collaborations via jam sessions that combine multiple instruments.
“I teach them what music is and how to work together,” Payne said. “It’s a fun program. The youth center is all about having a positive experience after school.”
The program includes opportunities for more in-depth music education each afternoon, including listening sessions, music history and music theory. Lessons also demonstrate how instruments apply to a wide range of musical styles, such as rock 'n' roll, country, folk, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, jazz and classical music.
Payne's favorite music genre is the blues, he said, because "it's very simple, but it allows for a lot of creativity. It's a style of music that favors improvisation. You can express yourself with those notes."
Payne hopes Santa Maria's kids will become enthusiastic about music through the new program.
“I was explaining to kids earlier today, ‘Music isn’t like athletics. It’s not a competition. It’s about expression. It’s art. But instead of using color and paints, we use sounds and rhythm to paint,” Payne said.