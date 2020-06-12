You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Free AARP income tax service resumes in Lompoc after suspension due to pandemic

Free AARP income tax service resumes in Lompoc after suspension due to pandemic

After temporarily suspending its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of AARP volunteers have resumed providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-July.

The IRS-certified tax preparation services will be provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, according to the organization, and will be offered through a COVID-19 guideline-compliant process that includes contact-free drop-off and pickup.

Anyone interested in utilizing the service is encouraged to call 805-430-9448 and leave a message with their name and phone number.

This year's revised income tax filing deadline is July 15. The deadline to use the free AARP preparation service is July 10.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News