Foxen Petroleum Pipeline granted time extension by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

Terracore won a one-year time extension Wednesday on the development permit for the company’s planned 2.9-mile pipeline from its Cat Canyon oil fields to the existing Phillips 66 pipeline that connects to its refinery on the Nipomo Mesa.
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission granted the extension to Aug. 5, 2021, on a split 3-2 vote, with 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke dissenting.
Cooney and Parke disagreed with the staff’s recommended finding that the environmental impact report prepared when the project was originally approved in March 2015 was adequate and no significant new information had been presented to require additional review.
Their concerns centered on one of the major issues raised by opponents who said Cat Canyon’s sensitive Western spadefoot toad population includes a recently discovered subspecies, so additional environmental assessment is needed to provide it extra protection.
County Planning and Development Department staff said the discovery would have made no difference in the impacts identified in the EIR or the mitigation measures.
But Cooney said he hesitated to support the staff’s contention there was no new significant information requiring additional study.
“At this point, I can’t make the finding the previous EIR does the job for this project,” Cooney said.
Parke conceded transporting oil in pipes is environmentally superior to trucking it, but biological resources are his paramount concern.
“I want to protect these Western spadefoot toads,” Parke said. “It’s very important to examine these isolated populations.”
But commissioners generally rejected the two other major objections raised by opponents — that considering the pipeline separately from Terracore’s proposed West Cat Canyon Project represented “piecemeal” environmental review, which is not allowed under CEQA, and that the company failed to justify the need for the extension.
The issues were raised by 10 people who spoke during the hearing and by most of some 100 emails — many of them copies of form letters.
The Foxen Petroleum Pipeline Project was designed to provide a safer, more environmentally healthy method of moving heavy crude oil from Cat Canyon to the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery at the western edge of Nipomo.
It would eliminate 7,000 truck trips per year and would carry oil from PetroRock’s and ERA Energy’s expanded oil production projects, both of which have since been dropped.
A five-year development permit was originally approved for ERG Operating Co. by the Planning Commission on March 15, 2015, with a total of 48 conditions applied.
Twenty-one of those conditions had to be met before the company could obtain a zoning clearance.
Nathan Eady of SCS Engineers said it took three years just to get to the zoning clearance, which ERG applied for in September 2018.
During that time, ERG applied to expand its own Cat Canyon oil fields, and a separate EIR was prepared for that project.
Terracore acquired ERG’s assets between June and September 2019 and applied for the time extension in January, about two months before the development permit was due to expire in March, but the commission didn’t get around to hearing the extension request until this week.
Commissioners generally agreed Eady’s explanation of the timeline justified the time extension.
Opponents claimed the plan to expand Terracore’s oil production and the pipeline project are inextricably linked, and preparing separate EIRs that didn’t consider the combined effects was “piecemealing,” which is illegal under CEQA guidelines.
But Eady said the two projects are separate, and the company is committed to building the pipeline whether the expansion is approved or not.
“This is one of those [that it’s] really easy for me to make a decision on,” said Commissioner Dan Blough, whose 5th District encompasses the pipeline location and who made the motion to approve the extension. “The commission already weighed in that the pipeline is the superior way to move the oil.”
Fourth District Commissioner Larry Ferini, who seconded the motion, pointed out the commission had unanimously approved the permit five years ago and it was not appealed.
“Overall, they’re trying to improve the community, improve the environment by getting oil into a pipeline and out of trucks,” he said.
