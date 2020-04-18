Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Santa Barbara County was Lompoc prison inmate

The 18-to-29 age group accounted for seven of the 12 new cases in the county, with another three of them age 17 or younger. The age groups of 30-to-49 and 50-to-69 each accounted for one patient.

Seven of the cases were reported in Lompoc, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Village and the federal prison, while three cases were from Santa Maria, one was from Orcutt and one was from the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama or New Cuyama or the city of Guadalupe, which were all lumped together in the Public Health Department’s data.

Of Santa Barbara County’s total cases, 170 individuals have fully recovered, 149 are recovering at home, 41 are recovering in a hospital, 14 of whom are in an intensive care unit, and 21 are pending an update.

Data on San Luis Obispo County’s 131 total cases, posted on ReadySLO.org, showed 110 individuals had recovered, 17 were recovering at home and three were hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. The county has had only one death so far.

The San Luis Obispo County data didn’t show where its four new cases came from nor the age ranges of those individuals.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.