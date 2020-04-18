Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Santa Barbara County was Lompoc prison inmate

A fourth death from COVID-19 reported Saturday in Santa Barbara County was an inmate at the Lompoc Federal Penitentiary, where at last count 81 inmates and 30 prison personnel had tested positive for the disease.
The first County Jail inmate to test positive for the novel coronavirus infection was reported Friday, and another 12 new cases were confirmed in the county Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 385.
Meanwhile, data from San Luis Obispo County showed four new infections recorded there Saturday, bringing that county’s total to 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
No additional information was provided about the inmate who died at the prison, but one of the 12 new cases reported Saturday was a prison inmate, County Public Health Department officials said.
Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso expressed the county’s sympathies to the deceased person’s family and friends and said the county is working to halt the outbreak behind prison walls.
“We continue to actively partner with prison and state leadership to mitigate exposure both inside and outside of the facility to prevent further spread of the virus,” Do-Reynoso added.
The County Jail inmate who tested positive was the first COVID-19 case reported among the jail population, although a custody deputy, a civilian employee who works at the jail and four deputies assigned to Santa Maria patrol previously tested positive.
The 40-year-old man was arrested by Santa Maria Police Department officers and booked into the Main Jail on April 1 on suspicion of burglary, stalking and being under the influence of drugs, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The inmate, whose name is being withheld for safety and medical privacy reasons, does not have any underlying health problems, Zick said.
As part of the jail’s COVID-19 response plan, all newly admitted inmates are held 14 days or more in a reception housing area separated from the jail’s general population.
After completing the stay in the reception area, they are examined by medical staff from Wellpath, the jail’s contracted medical provider, prior to being rehoused in other areas of the facility.
During such an exam April 14, the inmate was found to have a fever and was removed to a negative-pressure room in a special housing area, placed under quarantine and immediately tested, Zick said.
The Sheriff’s Office received the positive test result late Thursday night and conducted a contact tracking investigation to determine if anyone might have been exposed to the inmate while he was infectious.
Results of the investigation were forwarded to the County Public Health Department for evaluation and follow-up.
The 18-to-29 age group accounted for seven of the 12 new cases in the county, with another three of them age 17 or younger. The age groups of 30-to-49 and 50-to-69 each accounted for one patient.
Seven of the cases were reported in Lompoc, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Village and the federal prison, while three cases were from Santa Maria, one was from Orcutt and one was from the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama or New Cuyama or the city of Guadalupe, which were all lumped together in the Public Health Department’s data.
Of Santa Barbara County’s total cases, 170 individuals have fully recovered, 149 are recovering at home, 41 are recovering in a hospital, 14 of whom are in an intensive care unit, and 21 are pending an update.
Data on San Luis Obispo County’s 131 total cases, posted on ReadySLO.org, showed 110 individuals had recovered, 17 were recovering at home and three were hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. The county has had only one death so far.
The San Luis Obispo County data didn’t show where its four new cases came from nor the age ranges of those individuals.
