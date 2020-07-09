Fourth COVID-19 death announced in San Luis Obispo County

A fourth resident who contracted COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County has died following an outbreak at a long-term care facility, the county Public Health Department announced Thursday.

The individual, who was 52 years old and had significant underlying health issues, was admitted for hospitalization over the weekend after exhibiting symptoms, according to county Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

This marks the second COVID-19 death in San Luis Obispo County this week, after the county announced the death of a 61-year-old, also a resident at a long-term care facility, on Wednesday.

COVID-19 outbreaks have now been confirmed at three care facilities in the county, with two of the outbreaks announced this week. The names of the facilities were withheld.

Additionally, the last three deaths in the county all were confirmed in the last nine days.

“We are mourning the loss of another vulnerable resident to this disease — the second in two days,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We extend our condolences to the patient’s loved ones. Everyone in SLO County must take precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members.”

