The fourth annual Santa Maria Beerfest returns Saturday, bringing craft libations from over two dozen local and regional breweries, cideries and wineries.
The event will feature tastings of specialty brews by San Diego-based Saint Archer, Chico-based Sierra Nevada and local favorites like Naughty Oak Brewing, Figueroa Mountain, Solvang Brewing and Firestone Walker.
The event will run from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Elks Field, located at 622 S. McClelland St. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and include unlimited tastings. Tickets for designated drivers are $12.
BeerFest coordinator and beer connoisseur Jaime Flores began organizing the event four years ago with O’Sullivan’s pub owner Josh Snow after feeling dismayed that the largest city on the Central Coast lacked its own beer festival.
“Our first year, we started over at the Veterans Hall,” Flores said. “It was a smaller venue and we had about 300 people attend.”
This year, organizers expect 600 people to attend.
Two local wineries, Cottonwood and Cambria, will be pouring drinks at the festival for the first time.
Flores said his hope is that visitors will leave with a greater appreciation of the brewing industry and have the opportunity to taste beers they wouldn’t normally drink.
“We have everything from light lager types of beer to the stronger, darker stouts and IPAs that are available,” he said. “Some of the breweries will also bring specialty beers that are not normally available to the public.”
All event proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria's Kiwanis for Kids Foundation, which helps to fund youth scholarships and other programs.
Food will be available from Chef Tacos 805, and entertainment will be provided by DJ Slick and the San Luis Obipo-based reggae band Resination.
Tickets are available at the door and online at www.nightout.com/events/2019-santa-maria-beer-fest.