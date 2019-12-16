Despite Lompoc's normally mild climate, at least one portion of the city is expecting snow this weekend.
Members of the public are invited to attend the fourth annual Lompoc Community Snow Day, which is slated for Friday, Dec. 20, Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 River Road, near the entrance to River Park.
The event, which is free to attend, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, and then from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.
The celebration is once again being put on by Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby, who kicked off the first event in 2016. Mosby is getting an assist this year from the Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is helping coordinate the 2019 festivities.
Mosby said he is looking forward to bringing back the young tradition, particularly after a tumultuous year in Lompoc that has been marred by violence.
"What keeps me doing this is the smiles we help to put on thousands of people's faces," he said. "Especially this year, Lompoc needs a happy, positive event. It's been a rough year for Lompoc."
Forty tons of snow, or pulverized cubed ice, will be trucked in for this year's celebration — 25 tons on Friday, and then another 15 on Saturday. Mosby said that organizers hope to make the snow last longer this year than in years past by covering it with tarps overnight.
Activities will include sledding, and snow-filled play areas will be set up for visitors to have snowball fights and build snowmen.
Santa Claus is scheduled to be on site from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and then again from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Additionally, snow cones, coffee, hot cocoa and other refreshments will be available.
Mosby noted that this year's Snow Day was boosted by several contributors. He credited the new partnership with the Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation with increasing donations.
"More people were willing to donate with a nonprofit attached," he said, noting that the total cost for the celebration will likely be between $12,000 and $15,000.
The event, which is being held on property owned by Mosby, also will double as a voter education drive.
Anyone who would like to donate to the effort or volunteer their time can reach organizers through the event's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/544445679464242/ or by contacting Mosby at 805-801-2362.
"We'll take all the help we can get," Mosby said.
