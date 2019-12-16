Several hundred Lompoc community members marched three blocks Friday evening from the scene of Marlon Brumfield’s murder just 12 days earlier to City Hall, where they staged a peaceful rally to remember and honor the fallen Army soldier and call for unity and change within the community. Brumfield, who was visiting home from his Army station in Germany, was shot and killed in the early morning of Sept. 8 while walking along North A Street near Ocean Avenue.