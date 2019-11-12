Four people were seriously injured and one man was arrested in two separate major automobile crashes near Highway 166 over the weekend involving residents from Solvang, Pismo Beach and Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 7:15 a.m. Saturday, the CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a crash involving five vehicles, including two motorcycles, just east of Cottonwood Canyon Road.
A group of four vehicles and two motorcycles from Bakersfield were traveling together, according to the CHP.
The lead vehicle, a 1971 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Juan Vega Jr., pulled off onto a gravel turnout and the driver attempted to slow down but was unable to maintain control.
California Highway Patrol officials in Santa Barbara said the suspect accused of killing three in an Oct. 25 fiery crash on Highway 154 was denied bail.
He spun around and came back onto the roadway in front of the other vehicles behind him, the CHP said, and was struck by a 2017 Dodge RAM truck driven by 68-year-old Robert Martinez-Ramos.
That caused Martinez-Ramos's truck to veer to the right and collide with the rear of a trailer being towed by a GMC pickup driven by 66-year-old Xavier Reyes.
A 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle following behind tried to avoid the other vehicles, the CHP said, but collided with the RAM, causing its driver, 46-year-old Daniel Ramos, to lose control and be thrown from the motorcycle.
A 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 42-year-old Jose Alfredo Pelayo Jr., who possibly tried to avoid the collision, veered onto the dirt shoulder, where he was ejected from his seat, the CHP said.
Ramos was transported by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for a broken left arm, broken ribs and bleeding in the brain.
Pelayo was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he was treated for a broken right arm and broken left thumb.
You have free articles remaining.
The second vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of highways 101 and 166 just before midnight Sunday.
A white 2016 Ford Focus driven by 18-year-old Justin Koslosky of Solvang was traveling northbound on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when his car struck the rear of a black 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by 57-year-old Cynthia Hawkins of Pismo Beach, the CHP said.
The impact caused the Nissan to collide with the center median wall before coming to a stop blocking the No. 1 lane of the Highway.
The Ford collided with a separate dirt embankment before it overturned and came to a rest on its roof on top of the embankment between the Highway 166 onramp and Thompson Road.
The crash forced the engine and a tire to become fully disconnected from the Ford and come to a rest on Thompson Road, the CHP said.
Koslosky suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said.
Hawkins suffered major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital due to the severity of her injuries, the CHP said.
Alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, of Solvang, as one of the three victims who died in Friday's fiery crash in Highway 154.