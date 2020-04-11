Four new COVID-19 cases reported in SB County, all from North County area

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Santa Barbara County, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 264, according to a press release from the county’s Joint Information Center.

San Luis Obispo County added three new cases of the viral disease, based on graphs and statistics published on the ReadySLO.org website at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Santa Barbara County’s new infections were among individuals living in North County communities, the release said.

The majority of the county’s infected individuals, 196, have been North County residents, which includes five in the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc Federal Prison’s 46 cases.

Santa Maria has accounted for the most cases with 64.

Two of the new cases were found in Orcutt, with one each reported in Santa Maria and the Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village area.

Two of the newly infected patients are in the 18-to-29 age group, one was in the 30-to-49 age range and one was in the age 17-and-younger age group.

Of the county’s 264 total cases, 105 have fully recovered but two have died, Public Health Department officials said.