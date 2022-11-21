Four people were injured — two of them seriously — Sunday night in a two-car crash on Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the crash om the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road just before 6:30 p.m. and found four people injured — two women with major injuries who had to be extricated and two men with minor injuries, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Two patients were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center and one was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.