Four people were found dead Friday morning when personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Eligio Lara said officers encountered the bodies and a home on fire after responding to reports of a shooting in the Casa Grande Mobile Estates just after 11:30 a.m. 

Two of the bodies were found in the clubhouse and two were reportedly found in the mobile home, according to Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen. 

“We haven't made any identification on the remains in the house," Hansen said during a press briefing. "Obviously it was a very intense fire; that complicates identification and things of that nature, so it appears that there are two deceased inside of the house.”

The fire, which also threatened two structures, was knocked down around 1 p.m. 

Santa Maria Police Cmdr. Dan Cohen said the blaze and shooting are "very likely linked," but no official cause has been determined.

