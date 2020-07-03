Four COVID-19 cases confirmed among youth at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall

A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall after four youths and one employee tested positive for the virus, Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman said Friday.

Juveniles who tested positive have been moved to a separate living unit, and testing has been expanded for all youth and facility employees in response to the outbreak, according to Heitman.

To limit further spread of the virus, juveniles entering the facility will be quarantined for 14 days before being transferred to a living unit, during which time they will undergo enhanced screening and symptom monitoring.

As of Friday, July 3, 28 juveniles from the Probation Department are being housed at the facility.

The names of the juveniles and employees who have tested positive are being withheld for medical confidentiality reasons, Heitman said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.