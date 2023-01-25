Three people were arrested in Nipomo and another was taken into custody in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered stolen mail, stolen packages and catalytic converters.
A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesman said deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived, spokesman Tony Cipolla said. The vehicle was located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
In the vehicle, deputies located stolen mail and packages, along with three catalytic converters, power tools and burglary tools, Cipolla said.