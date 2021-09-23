Foster homes are needed immediately for four Siberian husky puppies — one male and three females — that recently arrived at Santa Barbara Humane’s shelter in Santa Maria.
“The puppies are recovering from parvo, a potentially deadly virus, that is being treated successfully,” said Dori Villalon, chief operating oﬃcer. “In order to support their healing, it is important to get them out of the shelter environment within 24 [to] 48 hours and into a home.”
She said the 4-month-old puppies, named Alfredo, Aioli, Ponzu and Pesto, were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local shelter partner so they could receive proper medical treatment for their parvovirus infections.
“Donor funds make it possible for animals to receive medical care, whether they are awaiting adoption or are owned by members of the community,” Villalon said.
The ideal scenario is to find a foster-to-adopt placement with a family that’s ready for the puppies to become part of their household.
Interested foster families and potential adopters can contact the shelter at 805-964-4777, ext. 2, or email foster@sbhumane.org.
Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses, one in Santa Maria and one in Santa Barbara, that provide affordable, high-quality veterinary care for community-owned and homeless animals.
Both campuses offer a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets, and homeless animals receive basic behavior training until they’re adopted, Villalon said.