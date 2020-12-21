Foster homes for Santa Barbara County shelter animals needed through holidays

Those who have thought about adopting a shelter pet but weren’t sure it would be right for them or couldn’t keep one permanently can give it a try by fostering an animal for two weeks.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services and the Animal Shelter Assistance Program, or ASAP Cats, are seeking holiday homes for shelter cats and dogs now through Jan. 9 and will provide all the necessary supplies to make them comfortable.
The Foster Express will allow foster families to get warm, unconditional love and companionship from a shelter cat or dog while the animals get to spend the holidays curled up in a cozy home instead of a shelter cage, an Animal Services spokeswoman said.
Foster families and individuals who fall in love with their foster animals can adopt them for half the regular fee, the spokeswoman said.
“As humans, we need to have a purpose and to feel needed,” said Angela Yates, director of Animal Services. “For people living alone and the elderly, pets can help them feel needed and give them a greater purpose, especially during this holiday season when they may feel more disconnected from loved ones.”
The 2019 Foster Express was such a success that almost every shelter cat and dog spent the holidays in a home with a family, she said.
“We are hoping that this year will be equally successful, as people over the last year have learned firsthand the benefits of animal companionship during the long months of social distancing and isolation brought about by COVID-19,” said Michelle Maltun, Animal Services community outreach coordinator.
She noted the Foster Express not only gives animals time away from the often-stressful kennel but also provides the staff with information about how the animal behaves in a home environment as opposed to a noisy shelter.
For more information, email Animal Services at PHDAnimalServicesOutreach@sbcphd.org or fill out an application with ASAP Cats by visiting www.asapcats.org, going to the “Volunteer” tab and clicking on “Fostering” in the drop-down menu.
More information about fostering is available on the ASAP Cats website and at https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc.
