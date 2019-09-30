2:56 p.m. Crews on scene have reported that the forward progress of the fire burning near Buellton has been stopped, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The size of the fire has been updated to 3 acres in size.
#KendaleInc. pic.twitter.com/ipNSRpGm0H— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) September 30, 2019
2:44 p.m. Crews on scene are reporting that the fire is 2 acres in size, and has a moderate rate of spread.
2:35 p.m. According to emergency scanner traffic the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will be closing Ballard Canyon Road in Buellton because of the vegetation fire in the area.
At this time there are no structures threatened, but there are structures on the other side of the ridge from the fire.
Emergency crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are responding to a report of a vegetation fire burning in the 400 block of Kendale Place in Buellton.
The first reports of the fire came in just before 2 p.m. and the first responding units reported a small brush fire burning with a moderate rate of spread but sounded a second alarm and asked for additional resources including a fire helicopter to provide air support.
According to emergency scanner traffic, crews are having to deal with the fire burning near power lines. At this time it is unknown if the lines are down, however the PG&E electrical outage map shows a small outage in the same area impacting 17 people.
We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.