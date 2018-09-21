A forum to allow the public to hear from candidates for the Orcutt Union School District board of education has been scheduled for Oct. 1 by the League of Women Voters of the Santa Maria Valley.
The five candidates have all been invited to participate in the forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Orcutt Junior High School gymnasium at 608 Pinal St. in Orcutt, a League of Women Voters spokeswoman said.
Candidates for the board are Laurel Ciervo, Shaun Henderson, Melanie Waffle, Eric Melsheimer and Mark Steller.
Candidates will present their views and answer questions from the community audience, the spokeswoman said.
Information on each participating candidate, as well as nonpartisan election information from the League of Women Voters California will be available in the reception area immediately adjacent to the forum venue.
For more information about the League of Women Voters, visit www.lwvsmv.org or email jdolan1969@gmail.com.