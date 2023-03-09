Participants in a state-funded, two-year pilot program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions joined up for a final learning session at the Santa Maria Inn this week.

Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) and Measure to Improve have been working together for the last two years to help three companies in the produce industry to start waste reduction programs.

According to Lilian Autler, the senior facilitator of workforce development for EFI, the program received funding from the California Workforce Development Board to start the program, which focuses on creating jobs while also addressing climate change.

030823-smt-efi-forum-002.jpg
Local agricultural leaders and waste management agency representatives discuss how to promote environmental sustainability in the fresh produce industry based on project learnings, best practices and on-farm experiences Wednesday at the Santa Maria Inn.

