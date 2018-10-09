Guadalupe appointed Michael Cash as its new public safety director and police chief during a Tuesday council meeting, capping off a six-month-long search for someone to fill the role.
The 57-year-old Cash — who starts his position Wednesday — replaces former Police Chief Gary Hoving, who retired at the end of September after a four-decade law enforcement career, much of which was spent with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.
Cash — who was selected for the role from a total of nine prescreened applicants — was confirmed by the council in 4-0 vote, as Mayor John Lizalde was absent.
After the council’s vote, Cash was sworn in as the city’s new police chief and public safety director. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen were also present for the ceremony.
Cash is taking over the role amid public concerns about his law enforcement career, which has included a four-day suspension for the use of excessive force while with the San Diego Police Department and being placed on administrative leave after discharging his duty weapon inside the police locker room while heading the Southwestern College Police Department, according to reports in the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune. Cash said the discharged weapon was an accident.
The City Council was previously set to formally confirm Cash’s employment during the closed session portion of a Sept. 25 special meeting but ultimately took no action on his appointment.
In between Sept. 25 and Tuesday’s meeting, Cash’s employment contract included a few alterations. The employment contract approved Tuesday calls for Cash to receive an annual base salary of $104,300 — $5,700 more than the $98,600 proposed in the Sept. 25 contract. Cash will also receive severance pay equal to four-months pay if his two-year contract is terminated early, instead of the three-months salary required in the earlier contract.
The contract notes Cash would not be entitled to the severance if he is terminated due to a conviction of a misdemeanor or felony involving abuse of office or position, or is otherwise terminated for good cause.
One Guadalupe resident, Jeannie Mello, spoke out in opposition to Cash’s appointment during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“City administrator Cruz Ramos said, ‘Cash remains the city’s top candidate for the job.’ I shudder to think what kind of baggage that other candidates were dragging behind them if this was their top candidate,” Mello said, calling the hiring process “a disaster.”
“I’ve yet to have my question answered,” Mello continued. “The question was, 'What the hell was he with his finger anywhere near the trigger of his gun inside a police facility?' Perhaps Michael Cash can man up and answer that question himself.”
During an interview following his swearing-in ceremony, Cash said there was an accidental discharge but asked people to look at context. “From someone who is not involved with, or does not utilize, a weapon — yeah, that’s scary. So you should answer for that.”
Cash told reporters he’d answer additional questions about his background at a later point when he had more time.
“I want to make sure we have other times we can communicate, so whenever you might have time, individually, I would love to sit down and we’ll go through everything we possibly can,” Cash said. “If I can’t answer something, I’ll be upfront and tell you that I can’t tell you. But if I can, we’ll talk about it. You might not appreciate it, you might not like it but you’re going to be able to understand that’s why something happened. I hope that works for tonight.”
Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba said she was disappointed in the reaction some residents had toward Cash’s selection, and stressed that she believed Cash was thoroughly vetted.
“I, too, saw the news articles — the one-sided, opinionated news articles — and to think that Mr. Cash was not questioned about those really does irk me,” Rubalcaba said. “Because I am a little bit smarter than that. Mr. Cash interviewed really well and he was able to give us explanations for the things people were concerned about.”
Councilwoman Virginia Ponce also spoke out in support of Cash’s appointment and noted that the council’s deliberations and candidate interviews were done in closed session.
“My only comment is that a lot of the things we learn are in closed session so, therefore, we learn a lot more than just people there in our audience,” Ponce said. “I hope everyone gives him an opportunity, gets to know him and sees what he can do for the community.”