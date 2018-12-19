Santa Maria’s former city manager Rick Haydon, who retired in 2017, has been hired to serve as interim city manager for Solvang after Brad Vidro steps down from the position at the end of this month.
The City Council voted 4-0 on Dec. 10 to hire Haydon to fill in for Vidro, who is scheduled to serve his last day on Dec. 28
Because Haydon is a member of the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), he is limited from working more than 960 hours during the fiscal year.
According to the staff report prepared by Vidro for the City Council, Haydon’s position is expected to last well under the 960-hour cap and he will be paid $85.61 per hour.
Earlier this year, Haydon assisted the Solvang City Council with a goal-setting workshop process.
At the end of 2017, Haydon retired from the city of Santa Maria, where he served in city government for 21 years. In 1996, he was hired as the assistant city manager and served in that position until he was promoted to city manager in 2011.