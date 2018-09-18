A former Santa Barbara County Fire Department chief is being brought back to serve as the interim chief until a permanent replacement can be found for Eric Peterson, who is retiring after 31 years of service.
Michael W. Dyer, who was the County Fire chief for almost six years until his retirement in 2015, will take over as interim chief Nov. 5, a county spokesman said.
The recruitment of a permanent chief will be a nationwide search expected to conclude in the early part of next year, the spokesman said.
Prior to his retirement, Dyer served more than 37 years in public safety positions and was the chief deputy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department before joining the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in 2009.
He is currently working for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management as a technical specialist managing the Homeland Security Grant Program and project manager for the Hazard Mitigation Program and Valley Peak Communications Tower.
Dyer holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees and completed the Executive Leadership Program at the Naval Postgraduate School.
He has been certified as a hazardous materials specialist, urban search and rescue technician and paramedic and was the 18th chief officer in California to achieve the certification of fire chief from the state fire marshal.
Dyer also has served on several statewide committees, including as board chairman of FIRESCOPE, the Firefighting Resources of California Organized for Potential Emergencies, a cooperative group for the state’s local, rural and metropolitan fire departments, Cal Fire and federal fire agencies.
He also served as chairman of Cal Fire Contract Counties and as a member of the California Joint Apprenticeship Management Committee.