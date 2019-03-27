Former Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, who stepped down from his Lompoc post this year, has been hired as the first chief of police in the Southern California city of Menifee.
The city of Menifee announced the hire on Tuesday. Walsh, who announced his Lompoc resignation in January and served his final day as Lompoc’s chief on Feb. 28, will begin his Menifee duties on April 2. After being sworn in, he will spend the next 14 months overseeing the creation of the Menifee Police Department, which is expected to start up on July 1, 2020, according to the city.
Last November, the Menifee City Council approved a resolution to create a city-run police department. Previously, the city had contracted with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for police protection.
"Working together with Menifee’s executive team, the City Council, and Menifee’s growing community, we will create a safe, respectful and inclusive culture where people come first," Walsh said, according to the city. "There is a lot of work to be done with starting a new police department, and I am very excited, and humbled, to be appointed as the inaugural police chief and can’t wait to get started.”
Walsh, a 35-year veteran of law enforcement, had served as Lompoc’s police chief since September 2014.
"We are very confident we found the ideal leader for the new Menifee Police Department," Menifee City Manager Armando Villa said, according to a release distributed by the city. "Chief Walsh has an outstanding reputation, an impressive track record, and sets the bar high for Menifee’s Police Department.”
Joe Mariani, who had served as a police captain under Walsh with the Lompoc Police Department, was sworn in as Lompoc's chief of police on Feb. 28.