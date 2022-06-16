Former Lompoc Fire Chief Jerry Kuras, a longtime Santa Barbara County firefighter whose career spanned four decades, died Wednesday at the age of 68, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.
Members of the LPD learned of Kuras' death on Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Wendy Nesby.
Kuras served as Lompoc's Fire Department chief from 2017 until his retirement in 2020. He was hired after coming out of retirement in 2011, following 36 years with the County Fire Department before retiring as a battalion chief, according to Nesby.
Kuras started his career as a seasonal firefighter with the California Department of Forestry in 1974 and was hired as a Santa Barbara County firefighter in 1975. He worked his way up and became a battalion chief in 2007. Previously, Kuras earned an associate degree in fire science from Long Beach City College.
The late fire chief was well known in the community and deeply appreciated by all the friends and “family” he made over the years, according to Nesby.
"He was a man that would help anyone who needed it and will be greatly missed by many people," Nesby said. "The Lompoc Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their family members and express their sincerest condolences to his friends and family."