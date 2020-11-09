Former Fairpark CEO Persons joins board of Santa Maria Museum of Flight

Recently retired Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons has joined the Santa Maria Museum of Flight board of directors as the museum reopens and focuses on presenting new events and activities, a board spokeswoman said.
The Museum of Flight has struggled due to restrictions on activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was recently allowed to reopen in a limited capacity, the spokeswoman said.
The museum has focused on indoor and static displays in the past, but the museum’s leadership is planning more outdoor events to make the museum’s displays more accessible, and museum CEO Esmeralda Mendoza said Persons’ event production expertise will be an asset in the expansion.
“We don’t think we’ll ever be able to return to the same exact operations we had before at the museum, so this is a new and exciting direction for us,” Mendoza said, noting the museum’s most spectacular aviation exhibits are the airplanes on display that tie into the history of Capt. G. Allan Hancock Field.
Persons, who recently retired after six years at the helm of the Santa Maria Fairpark, is now a partner at Persons/Kress Consulting, which provides expertise in event production.
A founding member of the Central Coast Airfest advisory committee, he is also a member of the California Fairs Alliance board.
An aircraft owner since 2003 and pilot with more than 1,000 hours of flight time, Persons keeps a Glasair experimental airplane at Santa Maria Public Airport, where he looks forward to bringing in more events with an aviation theme, he said.
“It can be a really unique place for events that people will enjoy and remember for the rest of their lives,” Persons said
Founded in 1984, Santa Maria Museum of Flight’s mission is to preserve and present the history of Santa Maria Valley’s aviation heritage and inspire future aviators.
The museum also presents seminars and attracts visitors from around the world, and volunteers are always welcome, Mendoza said.
Currently open for visits Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with special tours on other days of the week by arrangement, the museum is currently booking holiday events for 2020 and 2021.
For more information about tours or to book event space, contact Mendoza at 805-922-8758 or visit www.smmuseumofflight.com.
