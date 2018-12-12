Gerald “Ike” Simas, an authority on Santa Maria-style barbecue who spent decades teaching younger cooks how to tell meat doneness and tend an oak-wood fire, died Dec. 7 at the age of 91.
An active member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538 for 65 years, Simas was born in Santa Maria on Jan. 25, 1927. A third-generation resident of the city, he attended local grammar school and graduated in 1945 from Santa Maria High School, where he was involved in sports and was the lead vocalist in the men’s glee club.
During World War II, Simas served in the Merchant Marines, supplying armaments, ammunition and war supplies in the Pacific Theatre. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Santa Maria to marry his high school sweetheart, Irene Doris Anderson. Simas’ two children, Penny Simas Pastore and Gary Simas, both live in Santa Maria.
While Simas operated a retail shoe store, worked in the oil fields and drove trucks for Engle & Grey, he became best known for his contribution to Santa Maria-style barbecue while cooking with the Elks Lodge for over 60 years. After retiring from the shoe business, Simas served as the club manager of the Santa Maria lodge facility for nine years.
Simas, who was barbecuing with the Elks up until this year, was featured in Sunset magazine, the Los Angeles Times, USA Today and other media outlets as an ambassador of the culinary tradition of Santa Maria.
Wayne Stahl, a 47-year member of the Elks and one of Simas’ proteges, said Simas' legacy will be the consistency and quality of the food put out by the Elks barbecue crews, who regularly cook for hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of people. “[Simas] told me that it was his responsibility to teach others,” he said. “And it’s our responsibility to continue this on and teach others. These younger guys that want to barbecue — it’s our responsibility now to teach these guys and teach them the Elks way of doing barbecue.”
During his time as an Elks member. Simas taught Stahl and numerous others how to cook ribeye, top sirloin, ribs and chicken in the lodge’s pit room, which is lined by wooden plaques and smells of red oak wood. “Growing up when we did, we were lucky enough to be with Ike Simas, his brother Butch and a couple others,” Stahl said. They take you and you’re grunt labor to start with: you’re doing all the dirty jobs, you’re doing the heavy lifting. When they think you’re ready, they’ll start you on some cooking. Pretty much how you learn the barbecue trade is, you sit there with the old-timers and they babysit you and tell you when you’re doing it right and definitely tell you when you’re doing it wrong.”
Stahl said Simas was always focused on making each person happy with the meal served to them by the Elks. “[Simas] always told us, ‘It’s not about you, it’s about them,’” Stahl said. “He’d say, ‘Nobody out there cares how you like your meat cooked and seasoned. There’s 500 people and they expect you to cook it their way.’ And we beat that into these kids coming up the ranks and learning how to barbecue.’”
Elks member Ron Rodriguez, who serves on the same barbecue crew as Stahl, said Simas helped instill the importance of service to the Elks and the wider community. “The thing I learned from [Simas] is that we’re all family — we’re family, and we’re dedicated to this lodge and the people here. It makes a big difference to the community, and we’re dedicated to that.”
On Friday, Stahl and Rodriguez will be cooking for Simas’ memorial service, which will be held at 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 1309 N. Bradley Road.
“I had called Penny, his daughter, and asked if I could have the knives for the cutting line,” Rodriguez said. “So on Friday, I’m going to use his knives to cut. I just remember Penny saying, ‘Be careful, those knives are sharp.’ It’s just an honor for me.”