The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who formerly served as police chief for Buellton and Solvang and a longtime veteran of the force who started his career in Lompoc were promoted along with a custody records employee Monday in a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau.
Shawn O’Grady, a 22-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, was promoted from lieutenant to commander and assigned to South County Operations, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
O’Grady previously served as the chief of police services for Buellton and Solvang and was in charge of the sheriff’s substations in both cities as well as in Lompoc.
He started his career as a municipal court bailiff and civil deputy with the Santa Barbara County Marshal’s Office before being sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy in 1996, Hoover said.
During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, O’Grady has worked several assignments, including patrol at stations throughout the county and as a detective.
He managed the Central Stations Patrol Bureau and served as police chief for the two cities after being promoted to lieutenant.
Thirty-year Sheriff’s Office veteran Greg Sanders was promoted to lieutenant and will be assigned to oversee the contract law section.
Sanders started as a reserve deputy with the Sheriff’s Office in 1987 and worked his first patrol shift on Halloween night in Lompoc.
He has had various assignments throughout his years of service, including Gang Enforcement, South County Patrol, Criminal Investigations and, most recently, the Training Bureau.
After three years of working in the Custody and Court Records Division, Delaney Loes was promoted to administrative office professional senior and will continue her assignment in Custody Records.
In addition to the promotions, Sheriff Bill Brown welcomed and gave certificates of appointment to three new administrative office professionals — Samantha Corsaw, Christina Rubio and Nicole Wilhoit — as well as new financial office professional Myunghee Kelly.
For more information about the Sheriff’s Office, visit www.sbsheriff.org or the new Sheriff’s Facebook recruitment page at www.facebook.com/sbsorecruitmentteam/.