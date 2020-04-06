Former AJ Spurs building in Santa Maria demolished; medical offices to replace structure

After Louis and Melissa Meza were hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, Louis decided to inform the community about the devastating impact of the virus on his family in hopes of convincing the public to take it more seriously.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases for a total of 88, following a trend anticipated by public health officials of cases doubling every few days, officials said at a Monday press conference.
Exactly two weeks after the governor's shelter-in-place order, the number of Santa Barbara County coronavirus cases continued to climb Friday with 13 new cases reported, bringing the county's confirmed case count to 152.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Reality is setting in for Santa Maria High senior Dominick Martinez, who will miss milestones like prom and likely graduation, after the Santa Barbara County Office of Education on Wednesday announced the closure of all public K-12 campuses in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread.
San Luis Obispo County reported its first death from COVID-19 on Saturday, even as no new cases of the disease were reported by county officials for the first time since March 18, leaving the total cases there holding at 93.