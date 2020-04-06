Former AJ Spurs building in Santa Maria demolished; medical offices to replace structure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former AJ Spurs steakhouse at the corner of Broadway and East Donovan Road in Santa Maria was demolished Monday to make way for a 10,150-square-foot medical office building.

The new building was approved Nov. 20, 2019, by the Santa Maria Planning Commission. The applicant, Twinsteps Architecture, is building on the 1.1-acre site of the vacant restaurant building.

The original building was constructed in or before the 1950s as Rick’s Rancho and predates the city’s records. It also housed the Central City Broiler at one point.

The building has been vacant for a number of years, and has increasingly been the subject of property nuisance complaints and vandalism, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Photos: Krispy Kreme opens up in Santa Maria's Crossroads shopping center

Photos: Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2