ForestWatch says its alternatives are better than fuel breaks, prescribed burns

Los Padres ForestWatch says conducting prescribed burns and carving fuel breaks are a waste of time and money that would be better spent on fire-hardening homes and communities.

The nonprofit advocates simple, but not necessarily inexpensive, steps homeowners can take to make their houses more resistant to wildfires.

Bryant Baker, conservation director for ForestWatch, said the U.S. Forest Service Fire Science Laboratory has found 95% of homes that burn don’t do so because the wildfire burns right up to the house.

They burn because embers get inside the home, either through vent holes under the eaves or through windows blown out by heat and pressure differentials, then ignite exposed timbers in attics and furnishings in the rooms.

Opinions differ about chaparral, wildfire, prescribed burns Biologists, botanists, ecologists and fire scientists generally embrace the concept that fire is a necessary part of the natural life cycle of…

“A home is sort of like a vacuum, sucking the embers in,” Baker said.

As an example, he pointed to homes burned in Paradise during the Camp fire while the trees, brush and grass around them were untouched by flames.