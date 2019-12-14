The Cave fire that ignited Nov. 25 was declared 100% contained Saturday by U.S. Forest Service officials with Los Padres National Forest.
Los Padres public information officer Andrew Madsen announced the full containment about 5:20 p.m. .
The fire burned a total of 3,126 acres, but the cause is still under investigation, he said.
At one point, fire officials said 2,410 structures were threatened by the fast-moving fire and thousands of residents were evacuated, but Madsen said no homes were damaged.
He also said no firefighters were injured, although at the peak, nearly 1,000 firefighters battled the blaze in steep, rugged terrain.
The Cave fire broke out about 4:15 p.m. Nov. 25 near Highway 154 and Painted Cave Road and, driven by Sundowner winds, exploded to 3,100 acres by midnight.
Firefighters were assisted in the battle by steady rainfall that moved into the area the second night.