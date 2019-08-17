For 49 consecutive years, two Ford truck clubs — F-100 Elites from Northern California and Pickups Limited of Southern California — have been meeting each other halfway for cruises, food and to show their vehicles in the North South F-100 Run.
This weekend, that halfway point was again at the Santa Maria Inn, where some of the 89 Ford trucks from 1976 and earlier were on display Saturday following a Friday “Mystery Tour” to local attractions and an evening party around the pool.
The oldest in the show was a 1929 Ford Model A pickup, with the rest consisting mostly of F-1s, F-100s and F-150s, plus a 1964 Ranchero and a 1957 Ranchero from Texas.
Very few were stock, especially under the hood and in the paint.
“This is the oldest continuous F-100 run in the nation,” said Jim Moore, president of the San Gabriel Chapter of Pickups Limited and the Southern California chairman for the show. “The show is what brings people together to see their friends every year.
“Probably half the people here are independents,” he said, meaning they don’t belong to either club. “We have people come all the way from San Diego up to Tracy here in California. From out of state, we have some from North Dakota, Texas and North Carolina.”
When the two clubs of Ford truck lovers decided to have the run, they held their first one in Arroyo Grande, but they’ve also met in Fresno, Visalia, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay. For the last five years, Santa Maria has been the location — always the third weekend of August.
Truck owners had plenty of stories to tell, like Tom Day of Turlock who had just spent years building his 1929 Model A pickup, finishing up only two weeks before an overflowing carburetor spilled gasoline all down the engine and a random spark from the alternator set it on fire.
He and a friend used up four fire extinguishers putting it out — except for a small spot of flame near the bottom of the engine. As Day got down to put it out, the glass bowl on the fuel pump shattered, dousing the engine in fuel and reigniting the blaze.
With flames lifting into the rafters of his garage, he and his friend pushed the pickup out into the driveway and used their remaining fire extinguishers to put out the fire once more.
“I just sat there and looked at it,” Day said, recalling the feeling of devastation inside. “I said, ‘It’s done, it’s gone.’ My friend said we could rebuild it. I said, ‘No way, it’s all burned up.’ Some friends came over, and the five of us, my wife included, had it up and running again in 2½ weeks.”
Another with tales to tell was Tony Souza, the last original member of the F-100 Elites, which started out as a bunch of service station owners who had pickups.
He has attended every show since the beginning, seen a lot of changes and witnessed some crazy times.
“The biggest thing that’s changed is we’ve all aged,” Souza said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve met a lot of new people. I’ve seen a lot of changes in the trucks.
“We’ve lost a lot of members to death,” he added. “That’s what hurts.”
Souza said the truck owners weren’t as reserved in the early days as they are now.
“It’s really calmed down,” he said. “The first four or five years were kinda rowdy. One year, we were in this Holiday Inn. We got a coat rack stuck in the elevator, someone threw all the lawn chairs in the pool.”
Someone also came down from the top floor in the elevator, hitting the fire alarm on every floor, he said.
“After the banquet was over, we were all planning to go back to our rooms,” Souza recalled. “Then the speaker said, ‘There’s a party in Room 286!’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s our room.’ There were so many people, we couldn’t even get inside.
“But I wouldn’t trade any of it out of my life,” he said. “It’s been a good 49 years.”