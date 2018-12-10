Rabobank branches across the state and throughout northern Santa Barbara County are tapping into the season of giving this week, wrapping up a donation push to benefit the area's annual Toys for Tots toy drive.
Since Dec. 1, Brenda Pardo-Hooley, branch manager for the company's East Main Street location, said customers and employees have donated more than 90 toys for boys and girls of all ages.
"I've seen Rabobank do more for the community that I was born and raised in than the other two banks all together," Pardo-Hooley said. "I'm so proud to be a part of this company."
With the donation period ending this Friday, Dec. 14, Pardo-Hooley says the branch will likely break the 100-toy mark before donating them to the annual benefit.
"We're excited because the toys stay where the branches are in that county," she explained, adding that this is the third year the bank has collected donations for Toys for Tots. "[The customers] are generous. They recognize that there are children out there that aren't so fortunate."
While the Toys for Tots donations are a staple of their Christmas celebration, new to the branches this year was a red mailbox designated for letters to Santa Claus. The city's three branches collected roughly 45 letters by their Dec. 7 deadline, with Pardo-Hooley explaining that the bank will pay the first-class postage and confirm that the letters are directly delivered to Santa’s workshop.
Senders who included a name and return address can expect to receive a response — postmarked from the North Pole — in the week leading up to Christmas.
"Christmas is a big deal to me," said Pardo-Hooley, and while she couldn't recall if she ever wrote a letter to Santa, her grandchildren George and Aubree did. "I'll be anxious to see when [they] come back," she said.
Pardo-Hooley said Christmas is one of her favorite times of year, from baking dozens of snickerdoodles to listening to her favorite Christmas song ("Someone is Missing at Christmas," by Anne Cochran). But the best part, she said, is getting together with family and loved ones.