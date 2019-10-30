The Santa Maria Public Library will begin offering Sunday hours in January, the first time the library has opened on that day in over 70 years.
The new hours will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Jan. 5, according to City Librarian Mary Housel. The last time the library opened on Sunday was between 1934 and 1946.
“We’ve been planning this for a long time and it’s really exciting it's going to happen soon,” she said. “We all know Sunday is a day when a lot of families are looking for things to do around town that are free and family-friendly.”
Housel said she expects there to be strong community demand for library hours on Sunday in Santa Maria.
“I think it’ll be really well received,” she said. “The libraries in Santa Barbara, Goleta and San Luis Obispo are open on Sunday and the librarians have told me they have more visitors in a four-hour day on Sunday than on any other day of the week.”
The new hours were made possible with funds raised from the Measure U sales tax, which was increased from a quarter-cent to one-cent earlier this year following voter approval last fall.
While the vast majority of Measure U revenue is designated for use on the city’s fire and police departments, 10% of the funds were earmarked for use on youth programs or services to improve quality of life.
“I’m just really thankful the voters passed Measure U — that’s why we’re able to open Sunday,” Housel said.
In June, the City Council approved the use of Measure U funds to hire two full-time librarians and three part-time employees.
Three of the new employees will help with Sunday hours and one full-time librarian will work on community outreach projects like a planned bookmobile program, Housel said.
The bookmobile will consist of a customized van that will be taken out into Santa Maria neighborhoods to bring books and pop-up library events to low-income communities, seniors and at-risk teens.
“We should get the vehicle around spring and then it’ll need to be customized to a bookmobile,” Housel said.
The total cost to purchase the vehicle, customize it and purchase additional books is $200,000, half of which will be covered by a state grant, Housel said. Another $21,500 was secured through fundraising, and the remainder will be paid using funds the library received in a bequest after a community member died.
In addition to adding Sunday hours, the library will shift its Monday through Thursday hours back by one hour starting Jan. 6. On those days, the library will open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We’ve done surveys and we determined that people wanted us open earlier,” Housel said. “I’m hoping this will better meet the needs of the community.”