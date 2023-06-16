The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is hosting the children’s End Summer Hunger program "Picnic in the Park," providing free lunches for kids 18 and under at 12 locations countywide.

The PIP program operates weekdays through Aug. 4 in Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Santa Maria. It will run through Aug. 11 in Santa Ynez.

All PIP locations except Los Alamos and Santa Ynez will offer lunch on-site at parks, libraries, apartment complexes and community centers, where kids can enjoy lunch and participate in educational activities and games.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0