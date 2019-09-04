Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been selected a charity partner for the Albertsons and Vons Foundation annual “Hunger Is” campaign to eradicate child hunger and will receive all the donations collected from the two markets’ locations in the county through Sept. 30.
The campaign encourages shoppers to donate while checking out at Albertsons and Vons stores, and funds distributed to Foodbank will improve its child nutrition programs and support the distribution of fresh produce and healthy food to families.
“This gift will have a tremendous impact on our program,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin.
Currently, the Foodbank distributes 10 million pounds of food — half of that fresh produce — annually to over 190,000 county residents, and 40% of those helped are children.
Participating Albertsons and Vons locations in Santa Barbara County include:
• Albertsons, 2320 S. Broadway, Santa Maria
• Vons, 817 E. Main St., Santa Maria
• Albertsons, 1120 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt
• Vons, 729 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 1500 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 222 E. Highway 246, Buellton
Other participating market locations are in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.