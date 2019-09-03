Three Santa Ynez Valley restaurants have joined forces with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in the organization’s first Dine Out for Hunger campaign that will raise funds for its children’s programs, senior nutrition services and grocery distributions to families.
The Bear and Star at 2860 Grand Ave. in Los Olivos, First & Oak at 409 First St. in Solvang and Industrial Eats at 181 Industrial Way in Buellton are among 17 county restaurants participating in the campaign.
The other 15 are in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Goleta.
Through the month of September, the restaurants will donate $1 to the Foodbank for each purchase of a select menu item, a Foodbank spokeswoman said.
Patrons should ask their servers for the special Dine Out for Hunger menu items, with are offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner at various restaurants.
Each qualifying purchase will provide eight meals to those facing hunger in Santa Barbara County, the spokeswoman said.
“We’re excited to be working with local restaurants who work so hard to feed and nourish our community,” said Nathalie Keller, Foodbank development manager. “The Foodbank is honored that many of them are donating a portion of their best-selling items and are so happy to give back.
“With the help of these restaurants, we’re hoping to make a big impact during Hunger Action Month,” Keller added.
For more information about the campaign, visit https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/DineOut.
Restaurants interested in joining the campaign can contact Keller at Keller at nkeller@foodbanksbc.org. Dine Out for Hunger ends September 30.