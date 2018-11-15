Every year, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County struggles to round up as many turkeys and chickens it needs to provide needy families with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
But this year, it seems the shortage is more acute, and the demand is higher, with 3,000 birds needed to provide a Thanksgiving meal to needy families countywide.
So Foodbank officials are sending out another plea for people to drop off birds at its North County and South Coast locations or to donate money so the organization can buy them.
“It is really hard every year to collect the turkeys we need,” said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager for Foodbank. “It includes chickens, too, and we buy some. But this year it seems harder.
“We’re hearing from people that stores aren’t running their ‘buy one, get one’ promotions,” she added. “And Thanksgiving is coming up really fast this year. People don’t usually think about buying turkeys until Thanksgiving week.”
Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, and depending on what day of the week the month begins, Thanksgiving Day can fall on any date between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28. This year, it’s Nov. 22.
“We’re not the only ones running a turkey drive,” Smith-Meyer noted. “Decker’s (Brands in Santa Barbara) held a drive yesterday and brought in 100.”
She noted four Montecito churches — All Saints-by-the-Sea, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Montecito Covenant and Our Lady of Mount Carmel — will collect birds donated by members of the community as well as their own parishioners between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.
“We don’t know how many we’ll get from our partners, but it won’t be enough,” Smith-Meyer said.
To ensure the organization can provide turkeys to all needy families, Foodbank needs to receive donated birds by 3 p.m. Friday, although the organization will accept birds after that day.
Donated turkeys, chickens, healthy nonperishable grocery items and such fresh home-grown produce as persimmons, citrus and avocados can be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at the Foodbank’s North County warehouse at 490 W. Foster Road in Orcutt.
“Community food donations will help make the holiday season brighter for local families that struggle with food insecurity,” said Erik Talkin, chief executive officer of Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “Many families who are food-insecure in our community are one car repair, illness or dental emergency away from outright hunger.
“These neighbors are even more vulnerable during the holiday season when work slows down for many, kids are not receiving daily nutrition at school and food needs increase,” Talkin said.
Smith-Meyer said while donations of canned fruits and vegetables, gravy, stuffing mix and other healthy, shelf-stable foods are welcome, the Foodbank can leverage monetary donations into much greater amounts of food than the average citizens can buy for the same price.
The Foodbank’s Holiday Virtual Food Drive allows individuals to contribute, without having to visit a store, by donating funds the organization can use to purchase additional food for distribution.
“We can leverage monetary donations into larger purchases because of the discounts we receive and the partnerships we have with produce growers, distributors and markets,” Smith-Meyer said.
Foodbank also is the primary distributor of USDA foods in the county and has agreements with growers and distributors for fresh fruits and vegetables and retailers for staples like bread, eggs and milk.
Funds can be donated to the Holiday Virtual Food Drive by visiting https://sbfoodbank.fenly.org/drive/foodbank-of-santa-barbara-county-holiday-food-drive/.
Owners of private orchards and gardens also help out by donating surplus fruits and vegetables through the Backyard Bounty program.
Community members who have more than 100 pieces of fresh produce available from a home garden or orchard can arrange to have the Backyard Bounty program pick it up by calling 805-403-8327 or emailing backyardbounty@foodbanksbc.org.
Smith-Meyer said the holiday food and funds drives will continue through Dec. 31, but that doesn’t mean the need just stops on that day.
“We’re of mixed mind (about the holiday food drive),” she said. “There is an enhanced and enriched need (for food) around the holidays. Everything you see and hear is about a big Thanksgiving dinner and feasting, and the need is large.
“But the day after Thanksgiving, everybody goes back to being hungry again.”
In Santa Barbara County, one in four individuals receive food support from the Foodbank, either directly or through its network of 300 nonprofit partners. Thirty-eight percent of those receiving food assistance are children.
Last year, the Foodbank distributed 10 million pounds of food — half of which was fresh produce — to families in need.
For more information, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.