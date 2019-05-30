More children in need will be fed this summer by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which launched a new logo at events Thursday in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.
“Picnic in the Park,” which will begin June 10 at most locations, is the organization’s program that provides lunches for children during their summer recess from school, where they would normally be fed meals that, for some, might be the only one of the day, Foodbank officials said.
Last year, Foodbank served 30,000 meals at 14 locations in the North County, said Laurel B. Alcantar, development manager for the nonprofit organization.
This year, the program will be offered at 11 North County sites plus six new locations in the South County.
“A lot of families in this area rely on the school meals to feed their children,” Alcantar said during the launch of the new logo at the Santa Maria warehouse. “Without those meals, their kids are at risk of going hungry.
“Santa Barbara County has the highest poverty rate in the state,” she added. “A lot of people don’t realize that.”
All kids age 18 and younger can get a free meal five days a week until Aug. 16 at six sites in Santa Maria, two locations in Lompoc and two in Guadalupe. Meals will be available four days a week at a site in Los Alamos from July 1 through Aug. 2.
Furloughed federal employees and those working without pay during the government shutdown got some help feeding their families Thursday and Fr…
“We strategically place sites where the need is high,” Alcantar said. “We’ve contracted with Santa Barbara Unified School District to prepare meals fresh daily. Nothing will be processed or packaged.”
School district cooks will also use local products whenever possible.
“They’ll prepare fresh fruit and vegetables in a way that’s especially attractive to kids,” she added.
The school district is setting up a North County kitchen to prepare meals for distribution at the North County sites and will use its regular kitchen for the South County locations, she said.
Families do not need to sign up for the program, which is offered on a drop-in but first-come, first-served basis.
“Everyone under age 18 is welcome to receive a free lunch,” Alcantar said.
Foodbank offers the lunches through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program to keep children healthy during the weeks they aren’t in school.
“Our kids literally are our future,” Alcantar said. “We want to send them back (to classes) healthy and ready to learn.”
Foodbank offers Picnic in the Park in addition to its regular mission of feeding needy people throughout the county year-round through food distribution at its warehouses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara and through its numerous partner organizations.
Conveying a sense of that people-oriented mission is one of the reasons Foodbank officials adopted the new logo officially launched Thursday.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has launched a fundraising campaign to replace a refrigerated truck that was totaled in an accident Oct. …
Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin, chief executive officer of Foodbank, explained the organization’s “expanded people-centered focus on education and empowering everyone to eat healthfully whenever resources are limited, as in the case of disaster, calls for a new look.”
Four potential logos were narrowed down to two choices, with the winning design the result of polling members of the community Foodbank serves and is supported by.
Opinions were gathered from participants in programs like Alma Cena Sana in Lompoc, supporters and volunteers at fundraisers like Santa Maria Empty Bowls, corporate sponsors at End Hunger Games awards ceremony, staff at partner agencies, volunteers at each warehouse and the general public through social media and at community events.
“The community overwhelmingly supported the logo we have today,” Alcantar said.