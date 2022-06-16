Children and parents bathed in sunshine and dappled with the shade of trees gathered Thursday in Santa Maria for a “Picnic in the Park,” as the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County kicked off its summer meals program for youths.
The event to launch this year’s North County program started at 11:45 a.m. in Grogan Park at Rancho Verde and North Blosser Road, where volunteers handed out nutritious meals and milk beneath a shade canopy.
This year’s “Picnic in the Park” marks the return to the regular program that allows kids to eat and play together since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Foodbank to operate it as a drive-through meal distribution at limited locations.
This year, the Foodbank is again offering activities, games and nutrition education at the parks during the 11-week program, and kids can download a free activity book by visiting https://foodbanksbc.org/programs/lunch/.
Meals are available to all children and youths ages 1 to 18, regardless of income, at lunchtime Monday through Friday at six locations in the North County, although hours of distribution vary between the sites.
Signups are not required, but meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
In the North County, “Picnic in the Park” is offered through Aug. 5, except as noted, at:
- Evans, 200 W. Williams St., Santa Maria, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, Santa Maria, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Minami Park, 600 W. Enos Drive, Santa Maria, from 11 a.m. to noon
- Red Oaks Baptist Church, 3600 Pinewood Road, Santa Maria, from 11 a.m. to noon through Aug. 6
- Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave., Santa Maria, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisade Drive, Santa Maria, from 11 a.m. to noon
The Foodbank also operates “Picnic in the Park” at five locations in the South Coast area.
The program is one of several funded by No Kid Hungry and operated at 40 locations in the county by a coalition that includes Lompoc Unified School District, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Goleta Union School District and Santa Barbara Unified School District.
To find the nearest children’s summer lunch location, text FOOD to 304-304.